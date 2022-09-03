Nahum 3 ~ The Whoredoms of The Wellfavoured Harlot

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False Witness & False brother Rg Stair was Truly Brought to a piece of Bread by His Well Favoured Harlot Rosetta as he Called her !!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS!!https://thefinalwitness.com/https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS