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Farm life in the Cold of Winter
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112 views • January 19, 2022
During the winter, livestock Farming can be a real challenge. I know tomorrow morning will be below zero, and the Cattle, Goats, and Chicken will need care. In addition, using natural farming methods, especially in the cold north, can have challenges like frozen water equipment trouble.
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