GWP: Paul Glumaz, H. R. 1 ELECTION FRAUD ENABLER 3/12/21

We are 51 days into the illegitimate occupation of the White House. The horrors of this occupation by the illegitimate zombie are only beginning as we move past the signing of the COVID-19 package.



First is the passage of the unconstitutional federal voter fraud enabler bill H.R. 1 in the House of Representatives. From there the battle in the U.S. Senate is shaping up to be a very intense one. If the filibuster is employed, passage of H.R. 1 in the Senate could be stopped. The passing and signing into law of H.R.1 will cause a constitutional crisis as the red states will resist implementing H.R.1. This means that the two jurisdictions, the red states, and the Federal government will be in conflict. Something similar is happening on the Texas border with Mexico. Without support from the illegitimate occupier, Governor Greg Abbot of Texas has deployed 500 National Guard troops to help U.S. Customs and Border Security tackle the incursions at the border. This is another area where the states will act independently and in opposition to the Federal government.



The issue of border security is very much connected to the issue of the Mexican drug cartels and their power inside the U.S.and Mexico. President Trump and Mexican President AMLO worked closely on stemming this power and their operations through joint collaboration at the border. It is well known that the zombie illegitimate occupier, along with former President Obama have close ties to the Mexican drug cartels. Every effort to undermine law enforcement, whether through defunding, or obstructing the functions of law enforcement, is intended to bring these vicious gangs into greater control over our neighborhoods, and thus under greater control of the illegitimate government. Any effort by state governments to defend the safety of its citizens is another area of increasing conflict between the states and the Federal government. This is what now seems to be happening in Texas.



Similar confrontations will occur between the states and the Federal government if there is any national COVID-19 lock down order. The red states would most likely defy such orders. In the context of all of this, the key question that no really wants to deal with, is what will be the lines of confrontation when the financial system collapses, and when all our savings are stolen by the hedge funds in the collapse? Will Americans accept the planned "Great Reset" and cave in to the illegitimate occupiers by accepting a digital currency universal income as the price of pacification? What is the alternative to that? Stay tuned.