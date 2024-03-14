Create New Account
Praying Mantis Aliens Stealing Souls: This is the Darkest Secret in Alien Abduction Research
Sources: Alien Talk "Ted Rice Mantis Beings"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1TxJGjyVv4


Travel Channel "Victim Describes Experience with Mantis Aliens While Under Hypnosis | UFO Witness | Travel Channel"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJ0Q1JImhVA

website: travelchannel.com


HISTORY "Teen Girl Abducted By Praying Mantis Aliens | Ancient Aliens"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZyO9ulx6Y8


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


deathalienshuman traffickingufomatrixmk-ultraafterlifereptilianssoul trapgreysbigfootalien abductionreincarnation traporganic portalsbloodline

