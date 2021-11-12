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2 TIME WAR VET WAS REFUSED RESTAURANT SITTING - Horrible
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50 views • November 12, 2021
What's going on with our GREAT COUNTRY? Here's a 2x War Veteran who was refused restaurant sitting because he was not vaxxed. It's just Shocking.
This man courageously fought for this country but now can't event have a good meal with a family? No words here......
What's your thought?
Please Share to everyone and Subscribe. Thank you.
Source(s):
https://www.facebook.com/bryan.marr.142/posts/10158430926095677
This man courageously fought for this country but now can't event have a good meal with a family? No words here......
What's your thought?
Please Share to everyone and Subscribe. Thank you.
Source(s):
https://www.facebook.com/bryan.marr.142/posts/10158430926095677
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