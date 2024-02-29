What Is a Pioneer Missionary? (Part 2)

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-richard-mcdaniel-part-2
More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Today, part 2 of a series—I've been interviewing Richard McDaniel; as I mentioned, I've known Richard for at least two decades, and he's an elder at Bend Bible Fellowship, and that's the church that Dave and Ruth Hunt attended before they went home to be with the Lord. We've been discussing missions. Richard, for nearly all of his life—certainly a great part of it has been involved in missions. And as I mentioned last week, the thrust of his work is to train indigenous people, that is, natives of the country that he visits, to be missionaries right here in out own country, which I think is fantastic. That's the way it needs to work.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.