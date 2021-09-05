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Trump forced FDA to approve vaccination
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270 views • September 05, 2021
The 45th President Trump stated in a recent interview that he forced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve vaccination so that millions of people in the U.S. would receive it. When one person forces something, it means there is resistance on the other side. But why? Perhaps the FDA needed more time to consider the safety of the vaccine. If he forces the FDA, perhaps millions of vaccinated people could be put at risk.
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