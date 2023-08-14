Declare to God - Affirm Your Truths - You Are More Powerful Than You Think

A series of affirmations to get you started on your day. Download or copy and repeat every day. This is your life, why don't we begin by actually living proper in it. We are little g gods. We are little c creators. Let us have a focus on the big, the beautiful, the powerful, the influential, the superman powers already within to make this an amazing life.
