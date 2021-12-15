Nail making machine Amigo Machinery

nail making machine in kenyalist of z94 nail making machie daily outputtesting of z94 nail making machine before deliverywire drawing machine for z94 nail machinewire pointing machine operating vedeobutt welding machine for wire drawinggrindering machine for nail cutterwhat is the price of nail making machine in kenya?is nail making business profitable in kenya?how much profit in nail making business in africa?how to get raw material of nail making machine?sapreparts for z94 6c wire nail making machineauxiliary equipment for z94 china nail making machinehow do i find a quality chinese nail supplier?how much i can earn from setup of one nail making machine?how do i find a quality chinese nail supplier?IS NAIL MAKING BUSINESS PROFITABLE IN KENYA?The common nails price in Kenya is about USD1200-1300/Ton. Big importers can still have much profit to cover import tax, customs clearance cost, transportation fee, TAX, warehouse charges, etc. If we start to produce, just buy raw materials (Q195 low carbon steel/iron wire rod) which is cheaper much about USD550-600/Ton. Add some electric power, workshop rent fee, workers’ salary, spare parts cost, and machine maintenance not more than usd350-400/Ton. So the profit is at least USD150-300/Ton. We can help you to make a complete nail making solution for you to estimate the profit if you have further interest.Nail making business is profitable in Africa and Mid East, South Asia. The cost of wire nail making machines is not higher much. there are 8 types, the different type can produce different sizes of nails. from 3/4inch, 1inch, 2inch, 2.5inch to 10 inches.If you buy raw materials, the import duty is different from finished products. Some West Africa countries raised the tax to support the local company to set up nails making factory. so this is a good project to catch the developing speed.HOW MUCH PROFIT IN NAIL MAKING BUSINESS IN AFRICA?As for the profit, I think at least USD50/T for the importers,And they sell to distributors, who need profit also, right?so the reasonable profit is not less USD70/Ton for nails making factory.If you catch the right time with lower materials, profit not less than USD100–150/Ton.If you have more machines, then daily output is not only 1 ton right? so the profit you can imagine now. We are in China, have a branch in Africa, offer train and install service after the sale. If you want to know more about how to earn profit in setting a nail making factory, catch us to further talk. Above are some of the “Questions about Chinese Nail making machine at Quora”Soon the investment will return back after 5/6 month, then following days is just profit.HOW TO GET RAW MATERIAL OF NAIL MAKING MACHINE?We know, the raw materials of nail making wire in Kenya you cant get. No steel company, no wholesales, no importers. So here is our solution for you.Normally, you can buy from the local market or steel company.If they can sell low carbon iron wire rod Q195,6.5mm/5.5mm. You can buy and use a wire drawing machine to draw to the thickness you need.If better, you can get the thickness nails making wire you need.And if local no wire rod and nails making wire, better import from China for any type of them.What should import, depend on how is the quantity you want to produce daily output.If quantity not much, you can just import nails making wire.But if your quantity huge, better buy a wire drawing machine to draw for yourself using.Then you can start a Fully automatic nail making machine imported from China to make nails.