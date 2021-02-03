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Judge Robert David Steele as Chief Judge on the International Tribunal for Natural Justice (ITNJ)
Information Ministry
Information Ministry
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234 views • February 03, 2021
In this short clip, Robert David Steele as Chief Counsel on the ITNJ Judicial Commission on Inquiry into Human Trafficking & Child Sex Abuse discusses the societal crimes of Pedophilia, organ harvesting, and producing children as "cash crops' for selling and torturing during demonic ceremonies. This panel seeks the best remedies to protect the children against these horrific crimes against the most vulnerable.
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Short Clip uploaded on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vcrjlj-judge-is-talking-about-all-the-pedophiles.html
Original video posted on UTube in 2017: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU0YDyThImk
ITNS Video Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Q2iVXW3iiIBwbIniWfVZA
Keywords
pedophiliachild traffickingrobert david steeleitnjchief counselinternational tribunal of natural justice
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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