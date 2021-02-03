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Judge Robert David Steele as Chief Judge on the International Tribunal for Natural Justice (ITNJ)
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234 views • February 03, 2021
In this short clip, Robert David Steele as Chief Counsel on the ITNJ Judicial Commission on Inquiry into Human Trafficking & Child Sex Abuse discusses the societal crimes of Pedophilia, organ harvesting, and producing children as "cash crops' for selling and torturing during demonic ceremonies. This panel seeks the best remedies to protect the children against these horrific crimes against the most vulnerable.
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Short Clip uploaded on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vcrjlj-judge-is-talking-about-all-the-pedophiles.html
Original video posted on UTube in 2017: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU0YDyThImk
ITNS Video Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Q2iVXW3iiIBwbIniWfVZA
------------------------
Short Clip uploaded on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vcrjlj-judge-is-talking-about-all-the-pedophiles.html
Original video posted on UTube in 2017: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU0YDyThImk
ITNS Video Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Q2iVXW3iiIBwbIniWfVZA
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