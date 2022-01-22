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Your Role In Climate Change
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131 views • January 22, 2022
This video is a visit from Big Brother himself to explain the new and glorious opportunity (and requirement) we now have to serve and worship the climate. This is an editorial segment aired in January and April of 2010 on Matrix News Network, the syndicated broadcast television 1-hour weekly series.
There are many people who are opposed to your discovering and reclaiming your individual power and sovereignty. Statists, Collectivists, Facists, Socialists, Communists, Democrats, Republicans, Bureaucrats and Theocrats are all in favor of one thing: controlling your rights, wealth and behavior by centralized creed and command. People who are vested in those methods of human control tend to sponsor "brownshirts" to come in to social networks anonymously or as imposters and disrupt the discussions with hate, hostility, profanity and insults. Just as government infiltrates tax protest movements with planted impostor "racists" and "militants", government and corporate institutions have money and motive to disrupt and assault truth and discovery as it exposes institutional lies, abuses and crimes.
There are many people who are opposed to your discovering and reclaiming your individual power and sovereignty. Statists, Collectivists, Facists, Socialists, Communists, Democrats, Republicans, Bureaucrats and Theocrats are all in favor of one thing: controlling your rights, wealth and behavior by centralized creed and command. People who are vested in those methods of human control tend to sponsor "brownshirts" to come in to social networks anonymously or as imposters and disrupt the discussions with hate, hostility, profanity and insults. Just as government infiltrates tax protest movements with planted impostor "racists" and "militants", government and corporate institutions have money and motive to disrupt and assault truth and discovery as it exposes institutional lies, abuses and crimes.
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