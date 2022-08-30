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Humans have no authority to control other humans (unless we allow it) Original Poem
Fight For The Sky
Fight For The Sky
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43 views • August 30, 2022

How do we continue to believe that the politicians, the bankers, the billionaires, and the "experts" appointed by the elite have our best interests at heart?  The system has been rigged for a very long time and while they distract us with "bread and circuses" they continually erode the checks and balances that were in place along with any rights we ever believed that we had.  I don't think these people are better people than us.  They believe they are, I am certain of that.  They might be smarter in some subjects and more cultured and clever in ways that benefit them in this system of their creation, but that doesn't mean that they are better people.  To me, a better person would have restraint, would be willing to admit they're wrong, would hold to their values and lead with humility and integrity.  Unfortunately, the people who want to lead often want control, money, power, fame, and they are more likely to "win" if they are willing to cheat, lie, and have a malleable moral compass.  So we are now in a situation where sociopaths, psychopaths, and narcissists hold the most money, power, and influence in this world.  They are the gatekeepers and the influencers.  There are few heroes left and if anyone in a position of power tries to be a real hero they are lied about, shamed, criticized, threatened, censored, and might even be putting their life at risk.

We can't go on like this.  Corruption, both financially, and morally, is now the norm.  Bad is good, up is down, backwards is forwards, nothing makes sense and yet we are all supposed to go about our day and pretend everything is ok.  We have all heard the saying, "absolute power corrupts absolutely".  It is true and the deeper we look at it, the more we see how true it really is. We have to remember, it is us (the masses who are just trying to live our lives) who really have the power.  We have to give it away.  We all have to collectively agree that these mere mortals have the authority to control us.


If you would like to talk to someone and get another perspective, I am offering a few new clients very affordable hourly rates for coaching (physical, mental, spiritual) and/or just listening as a human being who wants to genuinely help another.

*If you are curious at all and would like more information, I will send you more details if you email me through my business contact email which you can find at the bottom of my About page.


If you would like to donate to this channel at any point, it is always appreciated.

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#fightforthesky #writer #freedom

social commentary, thoughts, observations, tyranny, logic, creative writing, poetry, poet

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freedomlibertyawakeningsocietywisdomspiritualitycommon sensetyrannycommentaryartistlawscreative writingobservationsspoken wordmodern poetry
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