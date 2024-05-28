Part 7 - AQT - AmbGun 10/22 Takedown Project

AmbGun “10/22 Takedown Build Series in Shorts”
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/backpackrifle/takedown22lr
Testing the 10/22 takedown rifle using the Project Appleseed AQT. Started off with the irons, the KelTec rear peep and the Tech-Sights front sight tower. I twice failed to shoot a Rifleman score on the AQT. Discouraging. Mounted a Leupold VX-Freedom 1.5-4 scope and tried again. Couldn’t get the scope far enough forward for a good repeatable turkey neck cheek weld, but managed to squeak out a 214 Rifleman score. Experimented with a Crimson Trace red dot, scored better than with irons, but not a Rifleman score. So I concluded I needed a magnified optic, but one with either limited eye relief or able to be mounted far enough forward…pulled the gen 2 Vortex Spitfire 5x off my RDB and with the prism’s close eye relief, mounted using the low mount and all the way to the rear, it was perfect. Being a compact scope it also did not extend past the stock when broken down…unlike the Leupold scope…a bonus for fitting it into a backpack.
And, with the Spitfire, my scores ranged from a low of 218 to a high of 244 during four ambi-AQT’s. Excellent scores for shooting the AQT without a sling.
