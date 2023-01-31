Create New Account
Fully “Vaxxed” MSNBC Anchor hospitalized with severe myocarditis. Blames it on 'common cold'
NBC's Yasmin Vossoughian opens up about why she hasn't been on air in a few weeks, telling viewers that a common cold lead to her developing pericarditis and myocarditis. She was hospitalized for nine days total.


Yasmin Vossoughian concerning her COVID "VAX" status: 

https://twitter.com/yasminv/status/1386766079502991362


(Jan 28, 2023) Full segment: https://www.msnbc.com/yasmin-vossoughian/watch/yasmin-vossoughian-opens-up-about-health-scare-162059333658/

