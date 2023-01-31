Fully “Vaxxed” MSNBC Anchor hospitalized with severe myocarditis. Blames it on 'common cold'

NBC's Yasmin Vossoughian opens up about why she hasn't been on air in a few weeks, telling viewers that a common cold lead to her developing pericarditis and myocarditis. She was hospitalized for nine days total.
https://twitter.com/yasminv/status/1386766079502991362
(Jan 28, 2023) Full segment: https://www.msnbc.com/yasmin-vossoughian/watch/yasmin-vossoughian-opens-up-about-health-scare-162059333658/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.