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Thursday May 20th 2021 Epic Aussie Court Fight For The People
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3725 views • May 21, 2021
Bodene and Simone two courageous and awake woman fight the massive corrupt BAR members and their Courts.
This is an epic display of the corruption within our public courthouses once confronted as Bodene and Simone have now done and for our world. They have shown everyone the truth with documentation created and provided from multiple countries efforts that are all now on the front lines of this battle to restore the common law and remove the BAR and it's parasites from our public courthouses once and for all.
This is part 2 of a series of real time court actions with people around the world showing their fellow man the corruption and solution.
Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
God Speed!
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
This is an epic display of the corruption within our public courthouses once confronted as Bodene and Simone have now done and for our world. They have shown everyone the truth with documentation created and provided from multiple countries efforts that are all now on the front lines of this battle to restore the common law and remove the BAR and it's parasites from our public courthouses once and for all.
This is part 2 of a series of real time court actions with people around the world showing their fellow man the corruption and solution.
Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
God Speed!
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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