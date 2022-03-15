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FUKUSHIMA FORGOTTEN WAR INSIDE NUCLEAR POWER PLANT UKRAINE
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53 views • March 15, 2022
Japan continues to dump radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean. Prime minister Yoshit says he will use exhaustive measures to contain harmful rumors. War breaks out inside Europe's largest nuclear power plant putting the world on the brink of destruction. Ukraine artillery next to nuclear reactors. USA Joe Biden promotes a Goth that walks his friends around in dog chains and high heels as his nuclear waste director. Energy policy being directed to nuclear power as leaders shut down gas production. Pushing people to get electric cars plugged into nuclear.
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