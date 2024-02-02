TV reporter killed by VAXX poison injections

https://twitter.com/MakisMD/status/1736958883657322876 Nov.21, 2023 - Brazil - 38 year old news anchor Elaine da Silva was 23 weeks pregnant and was sent to hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Monday Nov.20 with pneumonia. She died next day with her unborn child. COVID-19 Vaccine Immune system injury.

O adeus de amigos e familiares à repórter Elaine Santos

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=a4jqmF8BhnI

Nov 22, 2023

"Este 22 de novembro de 2023 é para todos do jornalismo Canção Nova, o dia do até breve, Elaine. Dia em que familiares e amigos se despediram da jornalista e apresentadora da TV Canção Nova."

Fique atento ao cronograma de vacina da gripe H1N1-CN Notícias

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=Kv7vmqjhOHU

População procura vacinas contra H1N1 em clínicas particulares – CN Notícias

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=QoFzInYPVvs

Mar 31, 2016

"O vírus da gripe H1N1 chegou mais cedo esse ano. Já são 46 pessoas mortas no país. No estado de São Paulo, o governo antecipou o calendário de vacinação. O aumento dos casos tem provocado uma correria às clínicas particulares, já que as doses da vacina só começam a ser distribuídas na segunda semana de abril."

See the highlights of Repórter Canção Nova from next Sunday

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=DXgJdl1ze7A

May 14, 2021

"Sunday is Repórter Canção Nova day. See the highlights with Elaine Santos. Repórter Canção Nova is full of inspiring stories. You will meet a pharmacy attendant who dresses up as a clown to talk to children about Covid prevention. Stories of faith and reason hand in hand in the fight against coronavirus. We also talk about solidarity. In Minas Gerais, Joinville and São Paulo initiatives that help those experiencing difficulties during the pandemic. Our meeting is Sunday, 10 pm at Repórter Canção Nova. TV Canção Nova LIVE, follow and share our programming. Subscribe to our content on Telegram https://telegram.me/cancaonova "

