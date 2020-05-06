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FURIOUS YET?! Woman Sentenced 7 Days In Jail & $7,000 Fine for Opening Her Salon. Treasonous Crooks!
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60 views • May 06, 2020
Shelley Luther was sentenced today to 7 days in jail and $7,000. The injustice here is CRIMINAL!
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For exclusive content, censored videos and to help me make this channel even better:
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Collaborative Video Discovery Website: https://GroupDiscover.com
Best Music Storage Website: https://MyMusi.cc
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