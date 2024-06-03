BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Candida Overgrowth Symptoms Part 3
Compassion With Kim
Compassion With Kim
24 views • 11 months ago

Here is where you can purchase our book, Courtney's Healing Journey.

https://bookshop.org/books/courtney-s-healing-journey-candida-overgrowth-vaccine-injury-heavy-metals-poisoning-and-her-path-to-victory/9780578822051


The link to our blog post Candida Overgrowth Symptoms

https://compassionwithkim.com/?p=322


Our book tour continues!

This book signing will be hosted by Whistle-Stop Trade Days in Clarendon on Highway 287!

Courtney's Healing Journey books will only be $20 each and signed by both authors!

Come for a book, t-shirt, bumper sticker, and conversation along with a photo opportunity with both authors!

FREE admission!

Live music!

Pet friendly!


This is the toothpaste we use. My ID # is 12668940.

https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/product/thieves-aromabright-toothpaste


Do you have Candida overgrowth? Here is a simple test you can do at home! How does the Candida Spit Test work?

Candida begins in the intestinal tract, where it sets up its ongoing production. As time goes by the yeast migrates along the mucous membranes of the digestive tract into the stomach, then up the esophagus and finally into the mouth (sounds like GERD, right!). Often, depending on how thick the yeast becomes, it can be seen in the mouth and on the tongue as a white film called oral thrush. The fungal yeast mixes into the saliva and has certain properties (heavier than water) when put into water. Often, depending on how thick the yeast becomes, it can be seen in the mouth and on the tongue as a white film called oral thrush. The fungal yeast mixes into the saliva and has certain properties (heavier than water) when put into water.

When performing this simple test at home, be sure and use fresh bottled water, NOT tap water. Do this test first thing in the morning before you brush your teeth, eat, or drink anything.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nb362iofKek&t=9s

candida overgrowthspit testcompassion with kimcourtneys healing journeyorganic toothpaste
