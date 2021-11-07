© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whistleblower Report, British Medical Journal, points to serious flaws in the testing of Pfizer
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • November 07, 2021
Whistleblower report, British Medical Journal, points to serious flaws in the testing of Pfizer
RT News - November 07 2021
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/539575-rtnews-november-07-12msk/
A whistleblower report in the British Medical Journal points to serious flaws in the testing of Pfizer's Covid vaccine. Although so far, US authorities have been reluctant to investigate them. Covid sceptics clash with police in Germany at a rally against tough new government restrictions while infection rates soar to an all-time record.
RT News - November 07 2021
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/539575-rtnews-november-07-12msk/
A whistleblower report in the British Medical Journal points to serious flaws in the testing of Pfizer's Covid vaccine. Although so far, US authorities have been reluctant to investigate them. Covid sceptics clash with police in Germany at a rally against tough new government restrictions while infection rates soar to an all-time record.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.