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Alex Newman Defines Transhumanism and the Fourth Industrial Revolution
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539 views • January 16, 2022
International journalist Alex Newman has been researching the global elite's plan of initiating the Great Reset for decades. His wealth of knowledge on transhumanism, AI technology, and the one world government plans have all been thoroughly explained in The New American magazine and Liberty Sentinel Media. As Executive Director of the Public School Exit, Alex explains the indoctrination happening to millions of students daily in the public school system controlled by these same elites.


TAKEAWAYS

How the global economy will appear under the Great Reset

Identifying the tactics elites are using to take over the globe

Religious institutions are playing a role in advancing the agenda

The fourth industrial revolution and the transhumanism aspect of the Great Reset


ℹ️ EXTRA INFO FROM EPISODE
Ed Stetzer wants partnership with Muslim leaders: https://bit.ly/38RHeF6
Pope Joins Rothschilds for “Inclusive Capitalism”: https://bit.ly/3hheslH

🇺🇸 ALEX NEWMAN’S RESOURCES
Great Reset Transhumanism: Merging Man & Machine: https://youtu.be/4cCR1_PseQE
ChiComs Buying Up U.S. Political System: https://bit.ly/ChiComUSA
Subscribe to The New American: https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe/
Get Alex’s Books and DVDs: https://libertysentinel.org/donate
Donate On Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=16918704
Alex’s Speaking Schedule: https://libertysentinel.org/speaking

🔗 CONNECT WITH ALEX NEWMAN
Website: https://www.thenewamerican.com
Website: https://www.libertysentinel.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alexjnewman86
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alex-newman-9109845/
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/ALEXNEWMAN_JOU
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNewAmericanVideo
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-524317

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Keywords
revolutiontechnologynew world orderglobal economyone world governmentindoctrinationtranshumanismalex newmanglobal eliteindustrial revolutionpublic school systemgreat resetnew american magazinepublic school exittina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showliberty sentinel media
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