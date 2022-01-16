Alex Newman Defines Transhumanism and the Fourth Industrial Revolution

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TAKEAWAYS
How the global economy will appear under the Great Reset
Identifying the tactics elites are using to take over the globe
Religious institutions are playing a role in advancing the agenda
The fourth industrial revolution and the transhumanism aspect of the Great Reset
ℹ️ EXTRA INFO FROM EPISODE
Ed Stetzer wants partnership with Muslim leaders: https://bit.ly/38RHeF6
Pope Joins Rothschilds for “Inclusive Capitalism”: https://bit.ly/3hheslH
🇺🇸 ALEX NEWMAN’S RESOURCES
Great Reset Transhumanism: Merging Man & Machine: https://youtu.be/4cCR1_PseQE
ChiComs Buying Up U.S. Political System: https://bit.ly/ChiComUSA
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