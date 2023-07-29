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Oliver Stone Criticizes Biden Regime, Regrets Voting for Joe Biden: “I Made a Mistake”
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107 views • July 29, 2023

Director Oliver Stone Criticizes Biden Regime, Says He Regrets Voting for Joe Biden: “I Made a Mistake”


In a recent discussion with comedian turned political commentator Russell Brand, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone expressed regret over his decision to vote for White House resident Joe Biden.


Stone, known for his critically acclaimed films like “Platoon,” “JFK,” and “Snowden,” delved into his political views during the promotion of his latest documentary, “Nuclear Now.”


Stone and Brand discussed the film, which focuses on the current state of nuclear power.


In the context of escalating global tensions and fears of a potential third world war, Stone criticized Biden’s regime, suggesting that its current path might be leading towards an unnecessary confrontation.


“This is a potential World War III. This is the same situation as World War I, in a sense. The stupidity of it because of the alliances and the fears and the built-up phobias. If we don’t stop this, what Biden is doing…” said Stone.


Stone’s remorse over his vote for Biden was palpable as he reflected on his expectations of the current President’s approach to global politics. He had hoped for a more ‘mature,’ stable administration but has since been disappointed.


He suggests that Biden is just a puppet and that someone else is truly running the show.


“I voted for him. I made a mistake thinking that he was an old man now, that he would calm down, he’d be more mellow and so forth. I didn’t see that at all. I see a man, a man who maybe is not in charge of his own administration, who knows? But he’s going to fall down somewhere. But it seems that he’s dragging us stupidly into a confrontation with a power that’s not going to give,” Stone said.


Stone’s frank comments highlight the concern felt by millions of Americans over the trajectory of the Biden regime’s foreign policy.


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oliver stonerussell brandbiden crime familybiden regime
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