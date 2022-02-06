Parasitisme Technologique, Réseau de Nano-Senseurs Utilisant les CEM Sans Fil- Dr Ricardo DELGADO | VF | HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION | Sabine FAURE SA Mlle

Le Dr Ricardo DELGADO décrit le réseau de nano-senseurs sans fil installé dans le corps humain par les injections anti-covid à l'aide de la nanotechologie que les injections anti Covid installent dans le corps humain Retrouvez le fichier à télécharger du Transcript en Français sur ce lien:

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https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/Videos-7.htm _____________________________________________________________________________________ Dr Ricatdo DELGADO describes the network of wireless nano-sensors installed in the human body by the anti covid injections using nanotechnology https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Dr-Ricardo-DELGADO_LaQuintaColomna.pdf

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https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/Videos-7.htm