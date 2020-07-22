© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fasting | Healing The Gut
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
98 views • July 22, 2020
Fasting has long been promoted as a natural means to boost health and deepen spiritual awareness. Fasting benefits extend to everything from better weight management, improved cardiovascular health, healthier blood composition, and better cell recycling, among many others.
Read about “How to Fast Safely: Considerations Before Starting a Fast"" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/1xt
------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#GlobalHealingCenter
#GutHealth
#DrGroup
#HealthSupplements
#Fasting
#Fast
#DigestiveIssues
Read about “How to Fast Safely: Considerations Before Starting a Fast"" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/1xt
------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#GlobalHealingCenter
#GutHealth
#DrGroup
#HealthSupplements
#Fasting
#Fast
#DigestiveIssues
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.