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Gerald Celente: IT’S HAPPENING ALL OVER THE WORLD - Economic Crisis And Stock Market Crash
In this financial video, Gerald Celente said that they know every penny that you spent, so they can get every penny that they want from you. So they can live their lives the way they want. These governors and all the politicians could close down anything they want. They don't have to worry about earning a living. They have the best benefits of anybody, retirement, health care, etc. They steal our money in the name of taxes, they could care less about us. Also, they need to keep the stock market from crashing. Because when the stock market crashes, then they know how bad it is. Because if the markets crash then everybody knows how bad it is.
00:02 - I'm so sad, I'm so heartbroken to see what's happening all over the world
00:31 - If your head is just in economics than…
01:17 - The politicians don't have to worry about earning, they steal our money in the name of taxes
01: 40 - Who destroyed the global economy?
02:32 - We are in the greatest depression and economic crisis
03:14 - The Fed is buying junk bonds, trillions of dollars into banks and trading houses all over the world
03:37 - They need to keep the stock market from crashing
06:11 - $29 trillion, the Fed pumped in between 2007 and 2010
07:45 - Gold prices are going up even when the dollar was up. And now the dollar is going down
💖 Inspired by: 💖
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Gerald Celente - This is a Global Fight For Freedom and Tyranny is Winning
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👉Check out also:
https://youtu.be/mY1sLuAZMf8 - Robert Kiyosaki: IT HAS BEEN HIDDEN - The Biggest Misconception In The US Economy
https://youtu.be/FdsVRJcn_xY - Jim Rogers: BE WORRIED! The biggest market crash and economic collapse in recorded history!
https://youtu.be/_5HHy6_TybM - George Gammon: IT’S HAPPENING IN SECRET! - The Crisis In The Economy And The Game Of The Federal Reserve
https://youtu.be/L_Bs1PYIx44- Ray Dalio: “Are You PREPARED For The WORST-CASE Scenario In The World Economy?”
https://youtu.be/O1pKiQP0Ksw - Peter Schiff: YOU ARE COMPLETELY UNAWARE OF THIS - Gold Stocks And Silver Stocks
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*Credits*
👉 Special thanks to Gerald Celente
#geraldcelente #economiccrisis #stockmarketcrash #investing #stocks #stockmarket #economy #fed #usdollar #economiccollapse #robertkiyosaki #raydalio
If you feel that there isn’t enough motivation and color in your life, you have come to the right place, because @Life Success Story channel is all about motivational and inspirational video content. It will contain nothing but accounts of successful people to uplift your spirits, and motivational speeches to brighten up your day.
In our videos, we talk about the economic collapse and the market crash that has taken over the world. We point out the situation on the real estate and stock market and the value of the US dollar. On the Life Success Story channel, you will learn about the work of Central Banks, the US Federal Reserve, and measures taken by the Government.
Speakers such as Robert Kiyosaki, Ray Dalio, Jim Rogers, and Peter Schiff teach you about the billionaire mindset and point out the importance of financial education.
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