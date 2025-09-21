All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:

Aussies are once, twice, three times a jabbee with one “convenient” triple mRNA injection.

Phew! Potential Earth smashing comet scrapes by with just 26 million miles to spare.

US archaeologists are turning Japanese with their latest spear tip explorations.

Stone simulacrum proposed for puppet president.

In between, other topics arise as reliably as the return of Halley’s Comet.









Unknowns featured this week: Stella, Terry, Keel and Justin.





Listen on SPOTIFY:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/NUMN-Edition---20-Jabs--Spears--Comets-and-False-Idols-e1tfega





News Item Links:

⁠Megavax or Megadeath?⁠

⁠Cosmic Comet Ping Pong⁠;

⁠Ancient Sushi Slashers?⁠

⁠Ukraine or Bust⁠.









Other Useful links:





⁠You Are Loved Store⁠ - Jackye's online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".

⁠The Cancer Cure Cover Up⁠ documentary.

Graham Hancock’s recent Netflix series ⁠Ancient Apocalypse⁠ - sorry Stella!

Ty and Charlene Bollinger´s site for alternative cancer treatments and more ⁠The Truth About Cancer⁠.









