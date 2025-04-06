© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Germany’s Reckless Migration Policy Has Led To
Germany’s shocking 2023 crime record is likely to be broken very soon: in just a few months, the government will publish its report for 2024. Even according to optimistic forecasts, around 2 million crimes committed by migrants are expected.
🔻Why is it only going to get worse?
▪️The German government continues to stubbornly ignore a problem that has existed for decades, while the influx of criminals and radicals grows month by month.
▪️Despite anti-migration rhetoric being a key part of the ruling coalition’s election campaign, no real changes to the “open-door” and “revolving door” policy appear to be on the horizon.
▪️This highlights both the weakness of the Bundestag and the repeated flights arriving from Afghanistan. Each one brings over 150 so-called “refugees” — most of whom either have no documents or present forgeries.
▪️No government agency has complete access to information about these Afghans, who may not even be Afghan citizens at all.
📌The replacement of native populations, murders, rapes, and robberies — this is the new European reality.
Countries that refuse to follow the EU’s migration policy face constant pressure — both external (from partners) and internal (from suddenly active opposition forces). All this accelerates the ongoing disaster and increases stress across European societies.
❗️At the same time, there is not a single successful example of large-scale migrant assimilation — and Russia will face the same fate unless decisive action is taken now.
