What Germany’s Reckless Migration Policy Has Led To

Germany’s shocking 2023 crime record is likely to be broken very soon: in just a few months, the government will publish its report for 2024. Even according to optimistic forecasts, around 2 million crimes committed by migrants are expected.

🔻Why is it only going to get worse?

▪️The German government continues to stubbornly ignore a problem that has existed for decades, while the influx of criminals and radicals grows month by month.

▪️Despite anti-migration rhetoric being a key part of the ruling coalition’s election campaign, no real changes to the “open-door” and “revolving door” policy appear to be on the horizon.

▪️This highlights both the weakness of the Bundestag and the repeated flights arriving from Afghanistan. Each one brings over 150 so-called “refugees” — most of whom either have no documents or present forgeries.

▪️No government agency has complete access to information about these Afghans, who may not even be Afghan citizens at all.

📌The replacement of native populations, murders, rapes, and robberies — this is the new European reality.

Countries that refuse to follow the EU’s migration policy face constant pressure — both external (from partners) and internal (from suddenly active opposition forces). All this accelerates the ongoing disaster and increases stress across European societies.

❗️At the same time, there is not a single successful example of large-scale migrant assimilation — and Russia will face the same fate unless decisive action is taken now.

