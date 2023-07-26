Vaccines, Autism And The Amish With Steve Kirsch

🎥. More Shows At https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio

.

Today on Naturally Inspired Radio Steve Kirsch Joins The Show.

.

Steven Todd Kirsch is an American entrepreneur. He has started several companies and was one of two people who independently invented the optical mouse. Kirsch has been both a philanthropic supporter of medical research, and a promoter of truth about COVID-19 vaccines.

.

Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live… Mon-Thu, 3pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, at https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio or Watch Live On Facebook @NaturallyInspiredRadio. Text in your questions to 877-536-1360

.

🔥- Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom, Leave A Comment, Send Us a Message, Donate To Our Movement, Support Our Shows And Follow Us On All Audio, Video & Social Platforms At:

❤️ - https://bit.ly/43s7wYn- ❤️

.

#SteveKirsch #Autism #Amish #Doctors #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast

.

Steve Kirsch, Autism, Amish, Doctors, Covid, Virus, Vaccine, Pandemic, Mask, Mandate, Lockdown, Natural, Health, Movement, Mindset, Minerals, Health Freedom, Medical Freedom, Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Podcast

