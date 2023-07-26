Create New Account
Vaccines, Autism And The Amish With Steve Kirsch
🎥. More Shows At https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio
Today on Naturally Inspired Radio Steve Kirsch Joins The Show.
Steven Todd Kirsch is an American entrepreneur. He has started several companies and was one of two people who independently invented the optical mouse. Kirsch has been both a philanthropic supporter of medical research, and a promoter of truth about COVID-19 vaccines.
Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live… Mon-Thu, 3pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, at https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio or Watch Live On Facebook @NaturallyInspiredRadio. Text in your questions to 877-536-1360
