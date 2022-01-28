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An Urgent Message From The Leader Of The Free World
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283 views • January 28, 2022
Russia is at the Ukraine border, ready to pounce!
Millions are flowing over the Southern U.S. border!
Covid continues to kill millions!
Shelves are empty at grocery stores!
At last.... A message from the 'Chief'!
(Translators required)
Millions are flowing over the Southern U.S. border!
Covid continues to kill millions!
Shelves are empty at grocery stores!
At last.... A message from the 'Chief'!
(Translators required)
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