The Liberator: War On Greed

In this chapter Jesus tells the parable of the rich fool, and teaches us the wisdom of storing up treasures in heaven, rather than on Earth. He tells us not to worry about food and clothing, and to consider the birds and the flowers. In doing this, we live by faith, not by sight. And we experience the true freedom that the kingdom of God offers.
