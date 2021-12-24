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We Support Constitutional Peace Officers
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11 views • December 24, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). December 14th, 2021.
"I'd like to thank the local police. I personally support local police and want to keep them independent. And we're grateful for all of what they do to help preserve the Constitution in this county, in this part of the land where they have their jurisdictional authority. We pray that they follow and stay on that high moral ground.
"And we want you, the supervisors, to make sure that that takes place by the way that you vote. And unfortunately over the last several months, you voted in a way that jeopardizes these fine servants, public servants in our police forces in this county."
"I'd like to thank the local police. I personally support local police and want to keep them independent. And we're grateful for all of what they do to help preserve the Constitution in this county, in this part of the land where they have their jurisdictional authority. We pray that they follow and stay on that high moral ground.
"And we want you, the supervisors, to make sure that that takes place by the way that you vote. And unfortunately over the last several months, you voted in a way that jeopardizes these fine servants, public servants in our police forces in this county."
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