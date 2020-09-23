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Spike TV Produces a 10min Video Written & Narrated by Genita M. Mason About the Dangers of Psychiatric Drugs
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15 views • September 23, 2020
Few people understand the high risks that come with psychiatric drugs and pain killers. They cause "chemical lobotomies", accelerate oxidative stress damage on the brain, cause gut dysbiosis, liver and pancreatic damage. The oxidative stress they cause inevitably leads to disease a people don't even know to link the disease to the drug because they call it "medicine". They negatively affect every living cell in your body. This 10min video helps you understand the high health risks and negative effects on society as a whole from the curbside drugging of people for conditions that can be resolved holistically if the person is willing.
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