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Award Winning Banana Pecan Bread
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60 views • January 27, 2021
This old State Fair award winning Banana Bread with Pecans instead of Walnuts makes it too delicious! Freeze it and cut slices frozen. Thick 1" slices cut in 1/2 like fingers and slathered one side with honey laced cream cheese, wolf down with coffee-tea-milk or beer! Or just a thin 180 calorie full size slice for continental breakfast. What a pastry chef makes at home.
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