Martin Armstrong - US/EU Lose WWIII in 2026

Collapse of Socialism begins on 309.6-year cycle - September 3, 2024
US Draft September 29, 2024
Worldwide Food Cutoff 2025
Peak in Volcanic Activity 2025
Peak in US Interest Rates 2025
WWIII/US Civil War Peak 2026
US collapse 8.6-years (May 7, 2024 to December 12, 2032)
Power shift to China (Financial capital of the world) - December 12, 2032.
- 224-years
Interview: Martin Armstrong Predictions / Digital Currency & The End of Your Liberty
https://youtu.be/8f74JxHcyvQ
