Surrendered Ukrainian Servicemen talked about their training in France - They Didn't Train Him, but Gave Him Drugs - Over and Over, They Kept Repeating to us to Kill Russians

Surrendered Ukrainian servicemen talked about their training in France
Having got to the front line, the soldiers "trained" in Europe surrendered to the Russian Army in the very first battle.
There is a 2nd video of the rest of his testimony, that I will post next.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.