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Tonight On The Kevin J. Johnston Show we have Vladislav Sobolev
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20 views • October 15, 2021
Tonight On The Kevin J. Johnston Show, we have a special guest, Vladislav Sobolev. Vlad has been busy. He was born in the Soviet Union, the last generation into the totalitarian regime being indoctrinated into the religion called Communism. It's going to take a lot of people to defend this country to fight for our freedom and with the future of our children.
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WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
https://www.facebook.com/derekstories
FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON:
subscribestar.com/kevinjjohnston
gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
kevinjjohnston.locals.com
linkedin.com/in/kevinjjohnston
mewe.com/I/kevinjjohnston
idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
tumblr.com/blog/kevinjjohnston
brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
minds.com/KevinJJohnston/
freetalk.app/Kevinjjohnston
parler: https://parler.com/#/user/Kevinjjohnston
librti.com/kevinjjohnston
https://slyde.network/i/58409-3C1CA88E
https://friendevu.com/KevinJJohnston
gettr.com/user/kevinjjohnston
Please visit my mayoral website at:
www.calgarymayor.co
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #Calgarymayorelect #revivecalgary #voteforme #vote
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
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