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Tonight On The Kevin J. Johnston Show we have Vladislav Sobolev
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Tonight On The Kevin J. Johnston Show, we have a special guest, Vladislav Sobolev. Vlad has been busy. He was born in the Soviet Union, the last generation into the totalitarian regime being indoctrinated into the religion called Communism. It's going to take a lot of people to defend this country to fight for our freedom and with the future of our children.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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