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Navy SEAL & Air Force General react to "bold" claim by Russian state TV
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191 views • April 17, 2022
Carl Higbie is joined by U.S. Air Force Brigadier General (Ret.) Blaine Holt to discuss a new "bold" claim made by Russian State owned TV news regarding the conflict in Ukraine and possibly elsewhere, according to the report.
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