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Vaccines don't save lives, they take lives ~ Boil big pharma in oil ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
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In today's discussion we will talk about vaccines cause autism, Dell Big Tree will be with many doctors at the congressional hearing on the topic of vaccines cause autism. We will also talk about how the HHS are being shaken up with the taking out of those that don't want to play ball with Robert Kennedy Junior. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 467: autism vaccine truth, HHS shakeup, and we are cooking.


References:

- e467: THE HIGHWIRE: AUTISM VACCINE TRUTH, HHS SHAKEUP, AND WE ARE COOKIN

  https://rumble.com/v770mkc-the-highwire-ep-467-autism-vaccine-truth-hhs-shakeup-and-we-are-cookin.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c


Keywords
vaccinescensorshipsciencecdctrustautismvaccineintruthaluminumculthhspharmamedicalstudyliabilitytyrannybigdisinformationthecauseanmisinformationinconvenientshakeup
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