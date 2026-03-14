Vaccines don't save lives, they take lives ~ Boil big pharma in oil ~

In today's discussion we will talk about vaccines cause autism, Dell Big Tree will be with many doctors at the congressional hearing on the topic of vaccines cause autism. We will also talk about how the HHS are being shaken up with the taking out of those that don't want to play ball with Robert Kennedy Junior. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 467: autism vaccine truth, HHS shakeup, and we are cooking.





References:

- e467: THE HIGHWIRE: AUTISM VACCINE TRUTH, HHS SHAKEUP, AND WE ARE COOKIN

https://rumble.com/v770mkc-the-highwire-ep-467-autism-vaccine-truth-hhs-shakeup-and-we-are-cookin.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c



