InfoWars - BREAKING! The Latest News In The Premeditated, Multigenerational, Eugenics Tyranny, COVID-19, Just Dropped - 12-15-2025

BREAKING! The Most Important News In The History Of COVID Tyranny Just Dropped! The Former Head Of Pfizer’s Vaccine Program Dr. Michael Yeadon, Has Revealed To The World, Total Proof That The So Called COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Is A Deliberate/Pre-meditated Sterilization/De-Population Weapon System That Has Killed Over 30 Million People Worldwide And Will Continue To Create Untold Devastation For Generations. Humanity must now go on the total offense to expose and bring these criminals to justice before they can launch their next attack!

The Life Is Fiery With It’s Beauty 1 Year Anniversary Fundraiser is Now Live! $25 on all T-shirts and Hats and Free $11 on All Orders Over $75 SHOP NOW https://thealexjonesstore.com/collections/best-sellers

Get 50% OFF Ultimate Burn and MK-Ultra This advanced neuroboost formula designed to fuel your mind, focus, and clarity like never before! Unlock your maximum cognitive power today!

https://thealexjonesstore.com/products/ultimate-burn-powered-by-caloriburn-r-glucovantage-r

https://thealexjonesstore.com/products/30-day-subscription-mk-ultra-advanced-neuroboost-formula