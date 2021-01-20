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Chinese Censors Take Over at YouTube Headquarters- stifling the market place of ideas- Do No Evil??
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592 views • January 20, 2021
This Chinese Censors Take Over at YouTube Headquarters- stifling the market place of ideas Do No Evil. By making the WHO the authoritative source for the pandemic, Google and YouTube have unwittingly invited Chinese censors into the lives of the world.
#censorship #freespeech #WHO
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#censorship #freespeech #WHO
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