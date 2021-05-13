CCP 2015 Book: SARS Coronaviruses Herald “Genetic Weapons’ New Era”

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May 9, 2021, Sharri Markson from Sky News Australia updates the audience with new details about the CCP military scientists’ 2015 book “The Unnatural Origin of SARS And New Species of Man-Made Viruses As Genetic Weapons” which shows CCP military have been discussing about and researching into weaponizing SARS coronaviruses over the years. The expose of the book offers a rare insight into how CCP military scientists were thinking about biological research.