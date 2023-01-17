Urban combat is our element. We have no equal. - Wagner
📝 "From what we've seen, that's exactly what it is. Given the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the city is relatively intact, especially the center. PMC "Wagner" took Soledar by experience, not by force.
The fact is that Ukrainians do not like close combat. They are afraid of it. The Wagner 'stormtroopers' took advantage of this, put pressure on the enemy, approached - and the enemy broke, fled or surrendered. Again and again.
Result: mountains of corpses, hundreds of prisoners and an undestroyed city." - RT correspondent
