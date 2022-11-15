Ukraine Update Nov 14, 2022

⚡️SITREP

◽️ On 14 November, Russian forces entirely liberated Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic) as a result of stubborn fighting.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, 2 company tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) made unsuccessful attempts to attack Russian forces towards Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Firepower operation has resulted in halting and driving the enemy units back to their initial frontier.

◽️ Over 120 Ukrainian personnel, 6 tanks, 5 armored fighting vehicles, 3 armored personnel carriers, and 5 motor vehicles.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, intensive action of Russian forces has resulted in repelling an attack launched by 2 mechanized infantry companies of the AFU, reinforced by foreign mercenaries, towards Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has lost up to 90 personnel and militants, 5 armored fighting vehicles, and 6 pickups in the abovementioned direction.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, intensive action of Russian forces and artillery units has resulted in the prevention of an attempt made by a mechanized infantry company of the AFU to launch an attack towards Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 80 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armored personnel carriers, and 3 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized 3 AFU command posts near Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Chernobayevka (Kherson region), as well as 54 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 174 areas.

◽️ 2 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radars have been destroyed near Zelyony Gai (Kharkov region) and Aleksandro-Kalinovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 1 radar for Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile has been destroyed near Volnyansk (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ 1 armament and hardware depot of the AFU has been destroyed near Lvovo (Kherson region).

◽️ 1 storage of fuel for AFU hardware has been destroyed near Kharkov.

💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, Russian artillery has neutralized 2 batteries of HIMARS and Olkha multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) near Kirpotino (Zaporozhye region) and Borozenskoye (Kherson region).

💥 Air defense facilities have destroyed 6 unmanned aerial vehicles near Krasnorechenskoye, Peschanoye, Zolotoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Valeryanovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Burchak (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ Moreover, 3 rocket-propelled projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS have been intercepted near Melovatka (Lugansk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry