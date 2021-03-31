HEALTH BENEFITS OF FISH OIL

When it comes to fat, there's one type you don't want to cut back on: omega-3 fatty acids. Two crucial ones -- EPA and DHA and these are mainly found in certain fish.

Fish oil is the best source of these omega –3-fatty acids. Fish oil is a dietary supplement which is extracted from the tissues of certain kinds of oily fish. The most vital components of fish oils are the docosahexaenoic acid the DHA and eicosapentaenoic acid aka EPA. These components are considered to have many health benefits like ability to enhance mood & immunity reduce oxidative damage & inflammation in the body.The essential nutrient in fish oil, the omega 3 fatty acids, DHA and EPA offer health benefits from tip to toe. Many studies have proven the benefits of fish oil supplements, especially the effect of omega-3 fatty acids in various kinds of medical conditions like mental health including anxiety and depression.Omega-3-fatty acids are polyunsaturated fats aka PUFAs, which are good fats and are required for a lot of important things in our body including our metabolism, cell membranes, our immunity, our hormones and host of other processes.