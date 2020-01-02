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Imminent Crisis Signaled?
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24 views • January 02, 2020
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Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/consider-warned-imminent-crisis-signaled-lynette-zang/
On March 22, 2019, considered the most accurate forecaster of recession signaled red when the 3-month treasury rate paid more than the 10-year treasury did (so did the 6-month and 1-year). The last time that happened was in 2006 and led to the “Great Recession” that became visible to all in the fall of 2008.
In fact, sophisticated market participants have begun to question the central banker’s ability to bail out the next crisis. As witnessed by, at this writing, the overnight Fed Funds Rate stands at 2.4% while the 10-year treasury rate is 2.41%, making cash king. In addition, the cup formation in spot gold is a smart money accumulation pattern and is nearing conclusion as well as massive central bank gold buying.
For now, sophisticated market participants question the central bankers’ abilities as they take money off the table, but what happens when the public loses confidence? Reset.
Want to know more? Send questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvPSM03272019
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/consider-warned-imminent-crisis-signaled-lynette-zang/
On March 22, 2019, considered the most accurate forecaster of recession signaled red when the 3-month treasury rate paid more than the 10-year treasury did (so did the 6-month and 1-year). The last time that happened was in 2006 and led to the “Great Recession” that became visible to all in the fall of 2008.
In fact, sophisticated market participants have begun to question the central banker’s ability to bail out the next crisis. As witnessed by, at this writing, the overnight Fed Funds Rate stands at 2.4% while the 10-year treasury rate is 2.41%, making cash king. In addition, the cup formation in spot gold is a smart money accumulation pattern and is nearing conclusion as well as massive central bank gold buying.
For now, sophisticated market participants question the central bankers’ abilities as they take money off the table, but what happens when the public loses confidence? Reset.
Want to know more? Send questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
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