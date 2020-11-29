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What Can You Do? Vaccines, Lockdowns & Mark of the Beast System Arises - JD Farag [mirrored]
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53 views • November 29, 2020
Mirrored copy of "Bible Prophecy Update – November 29th, 2020" posted on the J.D. Farag channel on YouTube.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzvccvfv3vI
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Pastor JD answers the question of “What can I do?” in light of all that’s happening in, and coming to the world. Subscribe to Pastor JD’s new prophecy website at http://jdfarag.org
.
PROPHECY UPDATE LINKS:
** Zero Hedge, “The Great Relocation: Americans Are Relocating By The Millions Because They Can Feel What Is Coming”
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/great-relocation-americans-are-relocating-millions-because-they-can-feel-what
** The Jerusalem Post, “Trump says coronavirus vaccine deliveries to begin next week
https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/trump-says-coronavirus-vaccine-deliveries-to-begin-next-week-650421
** Arutz Sheva, “We won't force vaccine; but here's what we will do”
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/292039
** World Economic Forum, “CommonPass”
https://www.weforum.org/videos/common-pass-travelling-the-world-in-the-covid-era
** The Washington Post, Barack Obama
https://www.washingtonpost.com/washington-post-live/2020/11/23/washington-post-live-special-barack-obama-conversation-with-michele-norris-elizabeth-alexander/
** The Wall Street Journal, “Supreme Court blocks Covicd-19 Restrictions on Religious Services in New York”
https://www.wsj.com/articles/supreme-court-blocks-covid-19-restrictions-on-church-attendance-in-new-york-11606369004
** The Christian Post, “Christian medical group urges churches to stop gathering amid pandemic: Don't make church an idol.”
https://www.christianpost.com/news/christian-medical-group-urges-churches-to-stop-gathering.html
** The Times of Israel, “Syria says Israel carries out strikes near Damascus, Golan Heights border”
https://www.timesofisrael.com/syria-says-israel-carries-out-strikes-near-damascus-golan-heights-border/
** Arutz Sheva, “Will Trump attack Iran?
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/291978
** The Times of Israel, “Top Iranian officials blame Israel for nuclear mastermind’s killing, vow revenge”
https://www.timesofisrael.com/top-iranian-officials-blame-israel-for-nuclear-masterminds-killing-vow-revenge/
** Chris O’Gorman jdfarag.org website forum designs for anyone looking to fund Billboards, Business Cards, flyers and now keyrings
https://forum.jdfarag.org/t/requests-for-abcs-business-cards-billboards-templates-designs/3950
** Online member billboard using jdfarag.org forum graphics for Billboard in Tulsa Oklahoma
https://forum.jdfarag.org/t/billboards-content-request-and-suggestion/2012/15
** Anthea in London, UK link to purchase Amazon notebooks containing the ABCs of Salvation
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NZR4Y3H
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XhZwCHBIZgye/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
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Steemit = https://steemit.com/@raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Reddit = https://www.reddit.com/user/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzvccvfv3vI
.
Pastor JD answers the question of “What can I do?” in light of all that’s happening in, and coming to the world. Subscribe to Pastor JD’s new prophecy website at http://jdfarag.org
.
PROPHECY UPDATE LINKS:
** Zero Hedge, “The Great Relocation: Americans Are Relocating By The Millions Because They Can Feel What Is Coming”
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/great-relocation-americans-are-relocating-millions-because-they-can-feel-what
** The Jerusalem Post, “Trump says coronavirus vaccine deliveries to begin next week
https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/trump-says-coronavirus-vaccine-deliveries-to-begin-next-week-650421
** Arutz Sheva, “We won't force vaccine; but here's what we will do”
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/292039
** World Economic Forum, “CommonPass”
https://www.weforum.org/videos/common-pass-travelling-the-world-in-the-covid-era
** The Washington Post, Barack Obama
https://www.washingtonpost.com/washington-post-live/2020/11/23/washington-post-live-special-barack-obama-conversation-with-michele-norris-elizabeth-alexander/
** The Wall Street Journal, “Supreme Court blocks Covicd-19 Restrictions on Religious Services in New York”
https://www.wsj.com/articles/supreme-court-blocks-covid-19-restrictions-on-church-attendance-in-new-york-11606369004
** The Christian Post, “Christian medical group urges churches to stop gathering amid pandemic: Don't make church an idol.”
https://www.christianpost.com/news/christian-medical-group-urges-churches-to-stop-gathering.html
** The Times of Israel, “Syria says Israel carries out strikes near Damascus, Golan Heights border”
https://www.timesofisrael.com/syria-says-israel-carries-out-strikes-near-damascus-golan-heights-border/
** Arutz Sheva, “Will Trump attack Iran?
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/291978
** The Times of Israel, “Top Iranian officials blame Israel for nuclear mastermind’s killing, vow revenge”
https://www.timesofisrael.com/top-iranian-officials-blame-israel-for-nuclear-masterminds-killing-vow-revenge/
** Chris O’Gorman jdfarag.org website forum designs for anyone looking to fund Billboards, Business Cards, flyers and now keyrings
https://forum.jdfarag.org/t/requests-for-abcs-business-cards-billboards-templates-designs/3950
** Online member billboard using jdfarag.org forum graphics for Billboard in Tulsa Oklahoma
https://forum.jdfarag.org/t/billboards-content-request-and-suggestion/2012/15
** Anthea in London, UK link to purchase Amazon notebooks containing the ABCs of Salvation
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NZR4Y3H
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XhZwCHBIZgye/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Twitter = https://twitter.com/RAYM0ND7779
Steemit = https://steemit.com/@raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Reddit = https://www.reddit.com/user/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
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