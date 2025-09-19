BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Charlie Kirk, 3 of 3 - 16 times drones spotted flying over Charlie (HD) - Blake Bednarz
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
183 views • 21 hours ago

Charlie Kirk post 3/3. I spotted 16 drones flying over Charlie just by breaking out frame by frame the live feed from @lifeisdriving 

(He thinks these are drones. I'm skeptical. - Blake Bednarz was interviewed at 'Redacted'. He received these enhanced videos, where he explains. Here is that interview, it starts at 29:00 minute mark) Cynthia. Redacted: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VjmHWjR3fw&t=1896s

Description from his X:

Back on 9/10. I did not crop any frames and ALL TIME STAMPS WILL BE LISTED BELOW so PLEASE CHECK MY WORK by looking at the original Youtube video.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8praWDDFDM

I have tried to reach out to so many influencers about this and no one will listen and I won't let another week go by being quiet. For maximum effect, airplay to an Apple TV or see my YT upload in 4K. This isn't speculation people, this is cold hard FACT.

Blake Bednarz was interviewed at 'Redacted'. He received these enhanced videos, where he explains. Here is that interview, it starts at 29:00 minute mark.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VjmHWjR3fw&t=3498s

