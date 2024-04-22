The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe; Trump, the Left and the Courtroom! But God...

Many things are converging and the left is working overtime to persecute and even prosecute. President Trump is facing numerous trials and unfair demands; the J6 defendants are facing years in prison for doing far less than the BLM or Antifa rioters. What can Christians do when persecuted or imprisoned? How can we survive, thrive and Overcome in a world that is often hostile? But God! From Daniel to Revelation God's truths and power are revealed, and like Aslan, Jesus Christ is returning to fight for His people!