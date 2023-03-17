Ukrainian infantry combat reconnaissance to Zaporozhye front totally repulsed

Ukrainian infantry conducted combat reconnaissance to Pohovsky, near Orekhov on Zaporozhye front to capture the so-called gray zone. The attack was totally repulsed, many of their armored vehicles were destroyed, 2 dozen were killed and the remaining soldiers retreated.
