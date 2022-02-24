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Ukraine Invaded by Russia - Full Story [Last 24 Hours Roundup]
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304 views • February 24, 2022
Ukraine Invaded by Russia - Full Story [Last 24 Hours Roundup]
(Its real: i was betting psyop)
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Ukraine-Full-Story---Last-24-Hours-Roundup:9?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/embed/vt49lx/?pub=x2y2z
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D8h6wVjQ7zoD/
Russia Attacks Ukraine
https://odysee.com/@Marine1063:0/Russia-Attacks-Ukraine:c?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Ukraine - War Started 3h Ago - Compilation From Charkov Odessa Kiev sirens Sumy Dnieper etc - Ukraina Pred 3hod Zacala valka - kompilace z mist Odesa Charkov Kijev atd
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
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Україна вторглася Росією - повна історія [Зведення за останні 24 години]
(Це реально: я ставив на psyop)
Одісей
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Ukraine-Full-Story---Last-24-Hours-Roundup:9?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
гул:
https://rumble.com/embed/vt49lx/?pub=x2y2z
Сучка
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D8h6wVjQ7zoD/
Росія атакує Україну
https://odysee.com/@Marine1063:0/Russia-Attacks-Ukraine:c?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Україна - Війна почалася 3 години тому - Компіляція з Чаркова Одеса Київські сирени Суми Дніпро тощо - Україна Перед 3год Закала валка - компіляція з туманом Одеса Чарков Київ тад
====Мої посилання==================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
Футболки плюс [Всі доходи на допомогу жертвам торгівлі людьми]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***КОД ЗНИЖКИ: @AntiDisinfo ***
"COVID-19" З КОРОТКИМ РУКАВОМ https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee
"COVID-19" З КОРОТКИМ РУКАВОМ (ДВОБІРНИЙ) https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee-double-sided
З КОРОТКИМ РУКАВОМ "GEORGE ORWELL" https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512&;sca_ref=1663664.9u5
(Its real: i was betting psyop)
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Ukraine-Full-Story---Last-24-Hours-Roundup:9?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/embed/vt49lx/?pub=x2y2z
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D8h6wVjQ7zoD/
Russia Attacks Ukraine
https://odysee.com/@Marine1063:0/Russia-Attacks-Ukraine:c?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Ukraine - War Started 3h Ago - Compilation From Charkov Odessa Kiev sirens Sumy Dnieper etc - Ukraina Pred 3hod Zacala valka - kompilace z mist Odesa Charkov Kijev atd
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE (DOUBLE SIDED) https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee-double-sided
"GEORGE ORWELL" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512&;sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
=
Україна вторглася Росією - повна історія [Зведення за останні 24 години]
(Це реально: я ставив на psyop)
Одісей
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Ukraine-Full-Story---Last-24-Hours-Roundup:9?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
гул:
https://rumble.com/embed/vt49lx/?pub=x2y2z
Сучка
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D8h6wVjQ7zoD/
Росія атакує Україну
https://odysee.com/@Marine1063:0/Russia-Attacks-Ukraine:c?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Україна - Війна почалася 3 години тому - Компіляція з Чаркова Одеса Київські сирени Суми Дніпро тощо - Україна Перед 3год Закала валка - компіляція з туманом Одеса Чарков Київ тад
====Мої посилання==================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
Футболки плюс [Всі доходи на допомогу жертвам торгівлі людьми]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***КОД ЗНИЖКИ: @AntiDisinfo ***
"COVID-19" З КОРОТКИМ РУКАВОМ https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee
"COVID-19" З КОРОТКИМ РУКАВОМ (ДВОБІРНИЙ) https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee-double-sided
З КОРОТКИМ РУКАВОМ "GEORGE ORWELL" https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512&;sca_ref=1663664.9u5
Keywords
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